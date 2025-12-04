With Missouri sports betting now live, NFL bettors in the Show Me State have the option to wager on the huge Thursday Night Football meeting between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions.

Caesars have a special offer for TNF, with the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code INDYMO securing new customers $150 in bonus bets when they wager $5 on the Cowboys’ trip to Detroit.

To participate in this Missouri sportsbook promo and bet on the NFL, you must be a new customer to Caesars, over 21 and located in Missouri.

Below, we will run you through how the Caesars Sportbook Missouri promo code works, its key terms, how to claim it and preview the Cowboys vs Lions.

Thursday Night Football: Cowboys @ Lions Preview

The clash at Ford Field is almost a playoff game for both sides as each team needs a win to boost their hopes of reaching the postseason in the NFC Conference.

Dallas enjoyed a happy Thanksgiving with an impressive win over the Kansas City Chiefs last time out, following on from their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles' second defeat in a row to the Bears in Week 13 has narrowed Dallas’ chances of winning the NFC East to 19%, but overall, the Cowboys only have a 24% chance of reaching the playoffs either as a Division winner or as a Wildcard with a 6-5-1 record at present.

The Lions have a 25 per cent chance of reaching the playoffs following their defeat to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, dropping them to 7-5.

Dan Campbell’s men have fallen off the pace of the Bears and Packers in the race for the NFC North. A defeat to Dallas would almost certainly knock them out of the picture due to tie-breakers.

Here are our best bets for Thursday Night Football. You can use your Caesars Sportsbook Missouri bonus bets on any of our Cowboys @ Lions picks.

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Facts

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Summary Bonus: $150 in bonus bets.

$150 in bonus bets. How it works: Place a $5+ real-money wager on any market.

Place a $5+ real-money wager on any market. Promo code: INDYMO

INDYMO Minimum deposit: $5.

$5. Minimum qualifying bet: $5.

$5. Minimum odds: -500.

-500. Eligible bet: First real-money wager after creating an account.

First real-money wager after creating an account. Bonus expiration: 7 days.

7 days. Eligibility: New users, 21+, physically located in Missouri.

How the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code Offer Works

Ahead of this week’s Thursday Night Football, we have laid out a simple step-by-step guide on how to claim the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code by wagering on TNF.

Step 1: Visit Caesars Sportsbook using the link on this page.

Step 2: Select “Register” and enter your personal details.

Step 3: Check that the Caesars Missouri promo code INDYMO is entered.

Step 4: Deposit at least $5.

Step 5: Place your first wager of $5 or more. Cowboys vs Lions moneyline, spread, totals, or player prop bets all qualify.

Step 6: If this qualifying wager wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

Step 7: Bonus bets expire after 7 days and return winnings only.

Key Terms & Conditions for the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

New users only; must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri.

No promo code required.

Minimum deposit: $5.

Minimum qualifying wager: $5.

Minimum odds: -500.

First bet must win to trigger the $150 bonus.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; winnings only.

Bonus bets expire after 30 days.

One account per customer; duplicate accounts prohibited.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

Gambling can be highly addictive. You should never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and you should not chase your losses.

If you do wish to bet on the NFL, it's important to remember to gamble responsibly. All sportsbooks and Missouri betting apps will have a number of tools to help you stay in control of your gambling, including deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusions

There are also state and national resources available below where you can seek free and confidential support:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.