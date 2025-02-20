Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis handed 25-game ban after positive drug test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr has been suspended without pay for 25 games after he tested positive for banned substance Tramadol, the NBA said on Thursday.

The NBA said the 30-year-old's suspension would begin with Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to the International Testing Agency, Tramadol is a synthetic opioid pain medication on the prohibited list which can enhance physical performance.

Portis Jr, who won the NBA championship with the Bucks in 2021, had been averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in 46 appearances this season.

"I was dealing with an elbow injury and using an NBA-approved medication for pain and inflammation," Portis Jr said in a statement.

"During that time, I made an honest mistake and took a pain-reducing anti-inflammatory pill that is not approved. I feel horrible and recognize that I'm responsible for what I put in my body.

"From the bottom of my heart, I want to apologize to the Bucks organization, my teammates, coaches, family, and fans. I give everything I have on the court and will terribly miss playing games for the Bucks during this time."

Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Portis Jr and the team said they would accept the punishment.

"But we 100 per cent support Bobby. Together we will take this opportunity to grow and will have a better and stronger Bobby and Milwaukee Bucks team," Horst said.

"He's an integral part of who we are, a huge member of the Milwaukee community, and we look forward to his return."

Reuters