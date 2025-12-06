New customers can claim the BetMGM promo code sign up offer worth $1,500 in bonus bets for betting on the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.

The Georgia Bulldogs head to Atlanta to face the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Saturday for the SEC Championship Game, in a rematch of 2023 where Alabama edged out the Bulldogs.

With plenty of interesting storylines set to play out, bettors can claim the BetMGM welcome offer, with two bonuses available open for new customers to bet on the Georgia vs. Atlanta SEC Championship game depending on your location.

The BetMGM promo offers a money back as bonus bets offer worth up to $1,500. If your qualifying wager loses, you’ll receive your funds back as bonus bets up to the stated amount.

BetMGM offers one of the standout sportsbook promos which are competitive with their rivals and provide one of the best online sportsbooks.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tidal SEC Championship preview

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kick-off: 4pm ET

How to watch: ABC

Both teams have identical records in the SEC so far this year, losing just once in eight games to go 7-1 against Conference rivals.

However, it is Alabama who sit first in the SEC rankings, with an overall record of 10-2. Georgia’s overall record sits at 11-1, which has them second.

Both teams are currently in line to qualify for the playoffs, but for now all focus will be on Saturday, December 6, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia and Alabama have significant history with winning the SEC Championship - Bulldogs are the reigning champions, having defeated the Texas Longhorns 22-19 in overtime, whilst the Crimson Tide have the most wins in Championship history, winning the final 11 times.

But history does not bode well for Georgia, having lost all four meetings in the Championship game to Alabama in 2012, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

SEC Championship Game history

The SEC became the first NCAA conference to hold a Championship game in 1992.

With the removal of divisions after the 2023 season, the two teams with the best records at the end of the regular season meet to decide who will be SEC champions.

11 of the current 16 teams in the SEC have reached the Championship game, although only six colleges have won the Championship - Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, and LSU.

Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma are yet to reach the SEC Championship game, while South Carolina, Mississippi State, Missouri, Arkansas, and Texas have reached the game yet lost.

Alabama are the most successful team, with 11 championships, including the first back in 1992. Including this season, the Crimson Tide have reached 16 Championship games. The Georgia Bulldogs are tied with the Florida Gators for second-most appearances in the final, with Saturday’s matchup the Bulldog’s 13th Championship game.

The Gators have seven Championships, placing them above Georgia, who have won the SEC five times.

BetMGM SEC Championship Promo

BetMGM are not offering specific promo for the SEC Championship game. Instead, new customers can take advantage its BetMGM welcome offer worth $1,500 back in bonus should your first wager lose.

This means you have protection on your very first wager with BetMGM, potentially allowing you to choose a high-risk, high-reward option when betting on the SEC Championship.

How the BetMGM Promo Works

Still not sure how to activate the BetMGM bonus? We have a handy step-by-step guide for you.

Up to $1,500 back offer steps:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook using the links provided. Create a new account with the required personal details, including date of birth and SSN (Social Security Number). Geolocation verification will also be required. Enter the BetMGM promo code INDEPENBET during registration. Deposit at least $10. Place your first fixed-odds wager on any market. Georgia vs. Alabama moneyline, spread, total or player props all qualify. If your first bet loses, BetMGM refunds the entire stake in bonus bets (up to $1,500). Bonus bets must be used within seven days and return winnings only.

BetMGM Promo Key Terms & Conditions

New users only; must be 21+ and physically located in the state you declare residence upon sign-up. Geolocation verification may encounter issues if you live near a state border.

BetMGM Promo code INDEPENBET required.

required. Minimum $10 deposit required.

First bet must be a fixed-odds wager.

Qualifying wager must meet minimum odds (typically -200 or longer).

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; winnings only. Stake is not returned.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

One account per person; duplicate accounts prohibited and subject to forfeiture.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

If you plan on wagering on Saturday’s SEC Championship Game, then you must exercise responsible gambling practices.

Gambling can be highly addictive, so not wagering more than you can comfortably afford is crucial to staying in control and not chasing losses.

All of the licensed sportsbooks in the United States will have responsible gambling tools like deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusions will all be readily available.

Outside of the sportsbooks, there are both state and national resources where you can seek free and confidential advice:

