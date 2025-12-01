Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Legalized sports betting launches in Missouri today, with bettors in the Show-Me State able to wager on the St. Louis Blues tonight in the first professional fixture since the launch.

The Blues conclude a home stand against the Anaheim Ducks this evening, and sportsbooks are now open for business in Missouri for anyone thinking of having a bet.

BetMGM are one of the eight sportsbooks to have gone live today and the launch-day BetMGM Missouri bonus code gives users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

The offer is only available to new customers aged 21 or older who are physically located in Missouri. Punters must make sure to use the code INDEPENBET during registration.

With that in mind, and with the Missouri sports betting launch now in full flow, we’ve produced a guide to the BetMGM Missouri bonus code offer, including how to claim it, key T&Cs and how you can use it for Blues betting tonight.

Ducks vs Blues Betting Preview

St. Louis are 9-10-7 after beating the Utah Mammoth 1-0 on Sunday with Dylan Holloway getting the only goal and Joel Hofer recording an 18-save shut out. The result leaves St. Louis seventh in the Central Division but just two points off a wildcard spot after back-to-back home wins.

The Blues have won the last five games at the Enterprise Center against the Ducks, who head to Missouri having lost 5-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday to fall to 15-9-1.

The Blues have dominated this matchup at home in recent times, winning their last five games at Enterprise Center against Anaheim.

BetMGM Missouri Promo Facts

Offer: Up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first fixed-odds wager loses.

Up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first fixed-odds wager loses. Promo code: INDEPENBET.

INDEPENBET. Minimum deposit: $10.

$10. Minimum wager: $10

$10 Minimum odds: Typically -200 or longer.

Typically -200 or longer. Eligible bet: First fixed-odds wager only.

First fixed-odds wager only. Bonus expiration: 7 days.

7 days. Eligibility: New users, 21+, physically located in Missouri.

How the BetMGM Missouri Promo Works

Below is our step-by-step guide to help bettors claim the BetMGM Missouri promo. Remember to register so you’re ready to bet on Blues vs Ducks.

Step 1: Visit the BetMGM Missouri Sportsbook using the links provided.

Step 2: Create a new account with the required personal details.

Step 3: Enter the BetMGM Missouri promo code INDEPENBET during registration.

Step 4: Deposit at least $10.

Step 5: Place your first fixed-odds wager on any market. Minimum wager required $10. Ducks vs Blues moneyline, puck line, or player props all qualify.

Step 6: If your first bet loses, BetMGM refunds the entire stake in bonus bets (up to $1,500).

Step 7: Bonus bets must be used within 7 days and return winnings only.

Pros & Cons of BetMGM Bonus Code

Pros Cons One of the highest-value launch bonuses in Missouri No bonus awarded if the first bet wins Protection on your very first wager Bonus bets expire after 7 days Ideal for NHL, NFL, NBA and college sports bettors Backed by MGM Resorts’ trusted nationwide brand

BetMGM Missouri Promo Key Terms & Conditions

In this section, we've provided a breakdown of the key terms related to the BetMGM Missouri promo, though be sure to check the website for the full T&Cs.

New users only; must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri.

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code INDEPENBET is required.

Minimum $10 deposit required.

First bet must be a fixed-odds wager.

Bettor must wager $10 to qualify for the bonus bets.

Qualifying wager must meet minimum odds (typically -200 or longer).

If the bet wins, no bonus is paid.

If the bet loses, the bettor will be refunded in bonus bets equal to their stake (up to $1,500).

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; winnings only.

Bonus bets expire after 7 days.

One account per person; duplicate accounts prohibited.

BetMGM may restrict or exclude users at its discretion.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

Make sure you gamble responsibly with any First Bet Insurance Missouri promos, including the BetMGM Missouri promo code offer and offers from the rest of the best Missouri betting sites.

Anyone who uses Missouri betting apps needs to remember to gamble responsibly. Sports wagering can be addictive, and it's crucial that bettors don’t ever lose control of their gambling.

Never view sports wagering as a way to generate income, never wager more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and when it stops being fun, it's time to stop.

All licensed US sportsbooks provide bettors with responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, wager limits, and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Every recommended sportsbook on our list offers a comprehensive suite of responsible gaming tools that are easily accessible through account settings or the main navigation menu.

But if you need more help, don’t hesitate to contact your local gambling addiction charity, or the nationwide organisations below:

