The launch of Missouri sports betting has finally arrived, and the state's biggest franchise, the Kansas City Chiefs, are in action on Sunday when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football.

There are a raft of launch offers from the various licensed sportsbooks in the Show Me state, including the Bet365 Missouri bonus code, which can be used on the Texans at the Chiefs this Sunday and consists of betting $10 to get $365 in bonus bets.

To be eligible for this offer, you must be a new Bet365 customer, over the age of 21, and physically located in Missouri.

Bet365 Missouri Bonus Facts

Bet365 Missouri Bonus Facts Bonus: $365 in bonus bets Offer Type: Bet $10, get $365 in bonus bets How to Qualify: Register and deposit $10. Bet $10 or more on any sport Minimum Wager (Dec. 1): Bet a minimum of $10 on any sport at -500 or greater Bonus Release: Within 24 hours of qualifying bet settlement Expiry: Bonus bets valid for 7 days Who Qualifies: New users, 21+, physically in Missouri Bonus Code: No Bet365 Missouri bonus code required when using our links

How to Claim the Bet365 Missouri Bonus

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Bet365 bonus, which bettors can register to claim ahead of the Chiefs playing the Texans.

Step 1: Visit Bet365 via one of the links on this page (mobile or desktop)

Visit Bet365 via one of the links on this page (mobile or desktop) Step 2: Create an account using your name, DOB, address, and last 4 digits of SSN

Create an account using your name, DOB, address, and last 4 digits of SSN Step 3: Verify your identity and confirm you are physically located in Missouri

Verify your identity and confirm you are physically located in Missouri Step 4: Deposit a minimum of $10

Deposit a minimum of $10 Step 5: Place a $10 qualifying bet on any sport with odds of -500 or greater. All Chiefs vs Texans markets qualify.

Place a $10 qualifying bet on any sport with odds of -500 or greater. All Chiefs vs Texans markets qualify. Step 6: Receive $365 in bonus bets within 24 hours of your first wager settling, no matter whether the bet won or lost

Receive $365 in bonus bets within 24 hours of your first wager settling, no matter whether the bet won or lost Step 7: Use your bonus bets within 7 days

Sunday Night Football Preview: Texans at Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans, with both teams in desperate need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Chiefs are 6-6 on the year and have a 47 per cent chance of making the playoffs after falling to defeat last time out against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Houston is 7-5 after a huge win against divisional rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, in Week 13.

Here are our top picks for Sunday Night Football. You can use your bet365 Missouri bonus bets on any of our Texans vs Chiefs picks.

Bet365 Missouri Promo Key Terms & Conditions

New users only; must be 21+ and located in Missouri

Pre-registration required before December 1. Minimum deposit: $10

Must place a $10 qualifying bet at odds of -500 or greater

No bonus code required

Bonus bets are credited no matter the outcome of the qualifying wager

Bonus bets expire after 7 days

Bonus bets pay winnings only, no returned stake

One account per person; duplicate accounts result in forfeiture

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

Sports betting is and should always be treated as a form of entertainment and not a means by which to make money. Bettors should never wager more than they can comfortably afford to lose and when the fun begins to fade, it is important to take a break.

All licensed sportsbooks will have a number of tools available to use for when things begin to feel unmanageable like deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusions.

There are also state and national resources available for anyone to use if they need free and confidential support:

