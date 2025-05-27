Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three of the biggest stars in American boxing will be in action in Times Square this Friday, with Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and Teofimo Lopez all duking it out live on DAZN PPV .

King Ry headlines the night with his clash against the outspoken Rolando Romero , whilst Devin Haney takes on Jose Ramirez .

Whilst Garcia and Haney will be making their debuts at welterweight, Lopez fights in the division below, defending his WBO super-lightweight crown against the unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr .

But despite all having dance partners for their date in Times Square, all three have appeared more focused on throwing barbs at each other rather than their scheduled opponents.

Ryan Garcia already looking to Devin Haney rematch

Although Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero are evenly matched when it comes to trash talking, many pundits believe that 'King Ry' will prove too much for Rolly, even though his opponent is a former world champion.

Romero claimed the WBA super-lightweight belt with a TKO victory over Ismael Barroso in May 2023, but his reign as a world titlist was ended in his next fight, when Isaac Cruz managed an eighth-round stoppage in March 2024.

One variable that adds a layer of intrigue to the contest is the fact that both fighters will be moving up to 147lbs for the first time in their careers.

Garcia and Romero had looked to fight at 140 pounds last year, before King Ry pivoted away from those negotiations to set up his fight with Devin Haney.

When Garcia has not been making comments directed at Haney, he has dismissed Romero’s chances in the build-up to their bout. He believes that Rolly has not improved as a boxer over the years, whilst also claiming that Romero’s chin has weakened after two technical knockout defeats.

Whilst it is common for boxers to diminish their upcoming opponents in the lead up to fight night, it appears that Garcia and Haney seem more focused on their proposed rematch for later this year.

Garcia shared on DAZN : “I’ve got a huge fight coming up next, so I’ve got to take him (Romero) as serious as if I was fighting Devin (Haney).”

Jose Ramirez calls out media for lack of respect

Devin Haney has definitely been drawn into continuing his war of words with Ryan Garcia throughout the lead up, repeatedly calling out King Ry for his positive test for ostarine.

However, Haney appears to respect his opponent on Friday, a fact that has not gone unnoticed by Jose Ramirez.

The 32-year-old believes that Haney is more aware of Ramirez’s chances of winning than the media, claiming that he has been written off by the press.

During a recent press conference moderated by DAZN’s Todd Grisham, Ramirez explained: “It’s crazy how Devin Haney has more respect for me than the media. You know, calling [for] Ryan Garcia-Devin Haney 2, and the fight hasn’t even happened between me and Devin Haney.

"And he’s over here saying, ‘I have to go past Ramirez first,’ before you guys even say it. You guys said it at the press conference a couple times. You know, I just hope if, God willing, everything goes my way May 2nd, we’ll see if Ryan Garcia fights me next. You know, we’ll see about that.”

Teofimo Lopez still focused on super lightweight division

On paper, Teofimo Lopez has the hardest opponent out of the three A-side fighters.

'The Takeover' is currently set on defending his WBO title at super lightweight before stepping up and joining his contemporaries Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia at welterweight.

Make no mistake – Lopez is very keen on facing Garcia or Haney in the near future, but the Olympian is acutely aware that he must first contend with the challenge of Arnold Barboza Jr.

Barboza enters the bout with an impressive 32 wins without a defeat, making him more experienced as a professional than any fighter on Friday’s card.

There is clearly a bit of needle between the pair, with Lopez slapping Barboza at a face-off earlier this year.