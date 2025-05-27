Under the radar - are Rolando Romero, Arnold Barboza, and Jose Ramirez not being taken seriously by their big-name opponents?
As the big fight night approaches in Times Square, are the other side of the promotion being overlooked?
Three of the biggest stars in American boxing will be in action in Times Square this Friday, with Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and Teofimo Lopez all duking it out live on DAZN PPV.
King Ry headlines the night with his clash against the outspoken Rolando Romero, whilst Devin Haney takes on Jose Ramirez.
Whilst Garcia and Haney will be making their debuts at welterweight, Lopez fights in the division below, defending his WBO super-lightweight crown against the unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr.
But despite all having dance partners for their date in Times Square, all three have appeared more focused on throwing barbs at each other rather than their scheduled opponents.
Ryan Garcia already looking to Devin Haney rematch
Although Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero are evenly matched when it comes to trash talking, many pundits believe that 'King Ry' will prove too much for Rolly, even though his opponent is a former world champion.
Romero claimed the WBA super-lightweight belt with a TKO victory over Ismael Barroso in May 2023, but his reign as a world titlist was ended in his next fight, when Isaac Cruz managed an eighth-round stoppage in March 2024.
One variable that adds a layer of intrigue to the contest is the fact that both fighters will be moving up to 147lbs for the first time in their careers.
Garcia and Romero had looked to fight at 140 pounds last year, before King Ry pivoted away from those negotiations to set up his fight with Devin Haney.
When Garcia has not been making comments directed at Haney, he has dismissed Romero’s chances in the build-up to their bout. He believes that Rolly has not improved as a boxer over the years, whilst also claiming that Romero’s chin has weakened after two technical knockout defeats.
Whilst it is common for boxers to diminish their upcoming opponents in the lead up to fight night, it appears that Garcia and Haney seem more focused on their proposed rematch for later this year.
Garcia shared on DAZN: “I’ve got a huge fight coming up next, so I’ve got to take him (Romero) as serious as if I was fighting Devin (Haney).”
Jose Ramirez calls out media for lack of respect
Devin Haney has definitely been drawn into continuing his war of words with Ryan Garcia throughout the lead up, repeatedly calling out King Ry for his positive test for ostarine.
However, Haney appears to respect his opponent on Friday, a fact that has not gone unnoticed by Jose Ramirez.
The 32-year-old believes that Haney is more aware of Ramirez’s chances of winning than the media, claiming that he has been written off by the press.
During a recent press conference moderated by DAZN’s Todd Grisham, Ramirez explained: “It’s crazy how Devin Haney has more respect for me than the media. You know, calling [for] Ryan Garcia-Devin Haney 2, and the fight hasn’t even happened between me and Devin Haney.
"And he’s over here saying, ‘I have to go past Ramirez first,’ before you guys even say it. You guys said it at the press conference a couple times. You know, I just hope if, God willing, everything goes my way May 2nd, we’ll see if Ryan Garcia fights me next. You know, we’ll see about that.”
Teofimo Lopez still focused on super lightweight division
On paper, Teofimo Lopez has the hardest opponent out of the three A-side fighters.
'The Takeover' is currently set on defending his WBO title at super lightweight before stepping up and joining his contemporaries Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia at welterweight.
Make no mistake – Lopez is very keen on facing Garcia or Haney in the near future, but the Olympian is acutely aware that he must first contend with the challenge of Arnold Barboza Jr.
Barboza enters the bout with an impressive 32 wins without a defeat, making him more experienced as a professional than any fighter on Friday’s card.
There is clearly a bit of needle between the pair, with Lopez slapping Barboza at a face-off earlier this year.
