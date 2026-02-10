Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dana White has moved to dismiss a rumoured fight between Conor McGregor and Colby Covington as “total BS”, after it was claimed the contest could headline the UFC’s White House event this summer.

The UFC is working on an unprecedented fight card, currently scheduled to take place on the South Lawn on 14 June, and there has been much speculation over the match-ups that will feature.

US president Donald Trump, a close friend of UFC chief White, claimed in December that there would be “eight or nine championship fights, the biggest fights they’ve ever had”, and that “every one’s a championship fight”. But last week, Ari Emanuel – CEO of the UFC’s ownership group, TKO – suggested that “six to seven” fights is a more realistic prospect.

Either way, McGregor vs Covington will not be one of them, according to UFC president White.

On Monday, the Instagram account @menacemmahq posted a mock-up image of former champion McGregor and American star Covington, with the fighters facing off in front of the White House. The caption read: “Not confirmed yet by the UFC but it is highly possible that the main event for the UFC White House card is going to be Conor McGregor vs Colby Covington.

“This fight has been rumored the last few weeks after Dana said Conor will not be fighting vs Michael Chandler. Both fighters have been drug tested this year and in fact McGregor has been tested 2 times this year already.

“The press conference for this fight would be insane. The smack talk would be hilarious. If this fight happens, who do you think wins?”

open image in gallery Conor McGregor ahead of his most-recent UFC fight, in 2021 ( Getty Images )

However, White was quick to enter the comment section under the post, writing: “Total BS.......

“White House matchmaking meeting is tomorrow. [UFC matchmaker] Mick Maynard flying in tomorrow for it.

“We will have fights dialed in by this weekend.”

Mr Trump claimed in December, “[White] is actually holding back fights right now, for six months, so he can do it for [14] June,” and although there is no definitive evidence of this, the notion might be backed up by the UFC’s public schedule.

No champions are due to defend their titles at any upcoming events, with the exception of Max Holloway, who will put the “Baddest Motherf*****” belt on the line against Charles Oliveira on 7 March. However, that is not a regular, divisional title.

open image in gallery Colby Covington is a former interim UFC welterweight champion ( Getty Images )

Furthermore, only two title fights to have taken place so far in 2026: an interim title bout at lightweight, between Paddy Pimblett and the victorious Justin Gaethje; and Alexander Volkanovski’s successful featherweight defence against Diego Lopes. A women’s bantamweight title fight was scheduled in January, but champion Kayla Harrison suffered an injury that derailed that bout with Amanda Nunes.

McGregor and Jon Jones are among the high-profile fighters to have called for a spot on the White House card, but White has been coy on the involvement of both. The UFC president suggested he might not be able to trust Jones, who has a history of legal issues and failed drug tests, while he was non-committal on McGregor featuring.

McGregor is a former dual-weight UFC champion – the first in the promotion’s history – but has not fought since 2021, when he suffered a broken leg. The Irishman, 37, was due to return against Chandler in 2024 but withdrew from the bout on two weeks’ notice, citing a broken toe.

Over the last decade, McGregor has faced numerous legal issues and has rarely competed, fighting in the UFC just four times since late 2016 and going 1-3. He also boxed once, losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2018.

open image in gallery UFC president Dana White (left) with friend and US president Donald Trump ( REUTERS )

Meanwhile, Covington is a former interim UFC welterweight champion, but his form has dipped in recent years, with the 37-year-old going 2-4 since late 2019.

The American’s last bout was a stoppage loss to Joaquin Buckley in December 2024, while McGregor’s most-recent fight saw him lose to old rival Dustin Poirier for the second time in a row.

While the fight card for the UFC’s White House event is up in the air, other details have emerged, with TKO boss Emanuel saying last week: “I think it’s 3,000-4,000 [attendees], and then there will be other areas [to watch the fights]. It’s gonna be CBS, Paramount+. I mean, I don’t know who is not watching that fight [card].”

Mr Trump had previously said: “I think the arena’s gonna be 5,000 or 6,000 seats, right in front of the front door of the White House, and 100,000 people in the back, where they’re putting up eight or 10 very big screens.”