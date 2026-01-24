UFC makes major changes to post-fight bonuses ahead of first event of 2026
The changes are reportedly not tied to Justin Gaethje’s public criticism of UFC fighter pay this week, ahead of his latest title bout
The UFC is set to increase its post-fight bonuses as it begins a broadcast deal with Paramount+, while also introducing extra bonuses.
Saturday night brings UFC 324, the first event of the UFC’s Paramount+ era, with Justin Gaethje facing Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title in the main event. Going into that clash in Las Vegas, the UFC’s long-criticised fighter pay has been a hot topic of discussion, with many fans hoping that it might increase as part of the new broadcast deal.
However, Gaethje claimed during Wednesday’s media day: “I hear [UFC champion-turned commentator] Daniel Cormier saying everybody is going to get paid more on this card. I’m not getting $1 more than I would have if this deal did not happen.
“To have 14 [career] bonuses and not equal up to $1m is not right. It’s not right. It should be a lot more than that, and I should have had opportunities to do smarter things with my money, but I don’t and I haven’t.”
But since Gaethje made those comments, the UFC has told the Sports Business Journal that it will increase its post-fight bonuses – one for Fight of the Night, one for Performance of the Night – from $50,000 to $100,000. It will also introduce $25,000 bonuses for any fighter who earns a TKO or submission win, if they do not secure one of the afore-mentioned bonuses.
These changes, announced by UFC president Dana White, are reportedly not related to Gaethje’s comments this week. MMA insider Ariel Helwani was asked about that possibility on X and replied: “Already planned.”
White had responded to Gaethje’s words on Thursday, tellingThe Pat McAfee Show: “Gaethje... Without getting into all that stuff, Gaethje was offered more money, and Gaethje never responded. [But] we’re good.”
The UFC’s Paramount+ deal, following the MMA promotion’s split from ESPN in late 2025, represents the end of the pay-per-view (PPV) model for the fight company. That has led many fans and pundits to question how fighters will be paid, with PPV points having been a key part of the old system.
“We completely have it dialled in,” White said. “We’ve got really smart kids, and they can get down within single digits on how close it would be to pay them like it was a PPV.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks