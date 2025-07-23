Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev 2 confirmed as UFC 320 ends with title double-header

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UFC CEO Dana White has announced that Magomed Ankalaev’s rematch against Alex Pereira will headline UFC 320 in Las Vegas.

Ankalaev will defend the light-heavyweight title he won against Pereira – at the same venue during UFC 313 in March – while the Brazilian will look to become champion of the division for the second time, after three previous successful defences of the title he won in late 2023.

“Alright, UFC 320, 4 October, T-Mobile [Arena], Las Vegas, the champ Magomed Ankalaev defends his belt against Alex Pereira,” said White in a video uploaded to social media.

“The co-main event for that fight will be Merab [Dvalishvili] versus Cory Sandhagen. Merab is on a 13-fight win streak, Sandhagen is ranked No 3,” added White.

That co-main event will see Dvalishvili and Sandhagen face off for the bantamweight title, with the Georgian defending the belt he won in September of last year. Sandhagen is ranked fourth in the division, though Dvalishvili has recently defended his title against both Sean O’Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov, who are ranked No 1 and 2 respectively.

“Another fight on that card is Jiri Prochazka versus Khalil Rountree. I don’t need to say anything else, for those of you that know, you know,” added White at the end of his video.

That pair are ranked No 2 and 4 respectively in the light-heavyweight division, with the victor likely to face the winner of the championship bout between Ankalaev and Pereira.

In a similar video, White also announced that Tom Aspinall will be returning to the Octagon at UFC 321, where he’ll defend his heavyweight title against former interim champion Cyril Gane. That event will take place in Abu Dhabi on 25 October.

The promotion’s next pay-per-view event comes on 17 August, when Dricus du Plessis faces Khamzat Chimaev in his third defence of the middleweight belt.