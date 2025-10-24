Dana White ‘hates’ Tom Aspinall’s claim about fighting friend in the UFC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dana White has said he ‘hates’ Tom Aspinall’s claim that he would not fight his friend Ante Delija, after the British champion said he would rather vacate his title.

On Saturday, in the main event of UFC 321, Aspinall defends the undisputed heavyweight title for the first time, having been elevated from interim champion this summer.

Aspinall, 32, was elevated after then-champion Jon Jones retired and gave up the undisputed belt, and now the Briton faces Ciryl Gane.

If Aspinall overcomes the Frenchman in Abu Dhabi, it might not be long before the UFC asks him to take on his friend and training partner Delija.

Delija debuted in the UFC in September with a knockout win over Marcin Tybura, which saw him surge straight into the heavyweight top 10. And when Aspinall was asked if he would face the Croat, 35, he gave an emphatic answer this month.

“The thing is, if I’d never won a title, [if] I’d never touched gold before, I’d be like: ‘We have to fight,’” Aspinall said on the ShxtsnGigs Podcast. “Because that’s my dream.

“But now I’ve done it, I’d be like: ‘I’ll vacate it, and he can have his time.’ I wouldn’t fight him. No chance, no chance. He’s one of my genuine friends, I would never... There’s some stuff to me that’s more important than money and titles.

“And like I say: I’ve won the title, I’ve done that. I’ve got a few more [title defences] in me before he’s gonna be up there anyway, so... I’ve still got more to do, but I can do that ‘more’ in the time that it takes him to [climb the rankings]. When he’s there, I’m happy to [vacate the title].”

Tom Aspinall will defend the undisputed UFC heavyweight title for the first time this weekend ( Getty Images )

Responding to those words, White told TNT Sports:“You know what I think about that. I hate that.

“Many friends, relatives – name it – have all fought each other before. It doesn’t [matter] whether you are friends with somebody or you hate somebody; you’re competing with them to see who the best is.

“But that’s his decision. To even think about vacating it because you don’t want to compete against somebody is absolutely insane, but he’s a grown man. That’s up to him.”

Aspinall last fought in July 2024, making the rare decision to defend the interim title. Fighting on home soil in Manchester, the Wigan heavyweight knocked out Curtis Blaydes in barely a minute.

On Saturday, he faces a fellow former interim champion in Gane, who has twice failed to win the undisputed belt. The 35-year-old, who last fought in December and controversially outpointed Alexander Volkov, lost titles fights with Francis Ngannou in 2022 and Jones in 2023.