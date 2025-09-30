Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has weighed in on Paddy Pimblett’s next bout, and he does not believe that the Liverpudlian should fight for lightweight title.

In April, Pimblett secured his biggest win yet, dominating and stopping Michael Chandler, before going face to face with Ilia Topuria in June – moments after the latter knocked out Charles Oliveira to win the vacant 155lb title.

That led some fans to call for a title fight between Pimblett, 30, and Topuria, 28, especially given they have held a mutual grudge since 2022. That year, the pair clashed at the fighter hotel before UFC London, with Topuria taking issue with tweets that “Paddy The Baddy” had posted about Georgia; Topuria, born in Germany, represents Spain and Georgia when he fights.

However, Poirier believes that another contender should be first up for Topuria, and that his own most-recent opponent would be a good match-up for Pimblett.

Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion, retired from mixed martial arts with a decision loss to featherweight icon Max Holloway in July, having previously beaten the Hawaiian twice.

And Poirier told MMA Junkie on Monday (29 September): “Put Max in there with Pimblett. That’s a fun fight, to find out what level Paddy is really at.

“But there’s a bunch of fun fights for Max, man, a bunch of fun fights. I would love to see Max vs [Dan] Hooker as well. I’m a fan of both guys, and I know that would be a fun fight for everybody.”

open image in gallery Paddy Pimblett (left) dominated and stopped Michael Chandler in April ( Getty Images )

Elaborating on his belief that Pimblett should not be next for Topuria, Poirier said: “Here’s one thing I’m sure of: respect to Paddy and what he’s done, [but] I don’t think a win over Michael Chandler, on the skid Chandler is on and the way his fights have been going, deserves a title shot right away.

“I know he’s exciting and people are talking about him, but I would like to see him fight one more top-five guy. One more tough, tough test, and then we can talk title fights for him. I think it’s a little bit rushed for Paddy, if we’re talking about him and Ilia.

“Gaethje [should be the title challenger]. He’s such a precise striker and he’s so good. [And] Gaethje puts himself in harms way.

“It would be a horrible match-up for Gaethje if he lunges in and gets sniped by one of those clean shots, but also it could be a tough fight for Topuria.”

open image in gallery Dustin Poirier (right) during his retirement fight, a decision loss to Max Holloway in July ( Getty Images )

Poirier has in fact fought two of the names he mentioned. The American, 36, outpointed New Zealand’s Hooker in an instant classic in 2020, while he stopped Gaethje in 2018 before losing to his compatriot by knockout in 2023.

Despite Poirier’s thoughts, Pimblett remains keen on a grudge match with Topuria. He said last week: “I want to fight Ilia, whenever, wherever. I’d love to come to the Bernabeu and punch your face in.”

Pimblett, who was referring to the home stadium of Topuria’s beloved Real Madrid, continued: “Do it in Spain in front of your fake countrymen, because you’re really German.

“I’d love to come and punch your face in, in front of 90,000 people in the Bernabeu, in enemy territory for me – because the Bernabeu is a s***hole.”