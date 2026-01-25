Ilia Topuria makes dig at beaten Paddy Pimblett as UFC grudge match slips away

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ilia Topuria has fired shots at Paddy Pimblett after “The Baddy” failed in his pursuit of interim lightweight gold in the main event of UFC 324, scuppering a grudge match between the rivals.

Liverpudlian Pimblett, 31, was beaten in a five-round war with Justin Gaethje, who emerged victorious with scores of 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Coming up short in his first title shot, defeat for Pimblett also means that a long-awaited blow-off bout with reigning lightweight king Topuria is all but off the cards, with Gaethje now next in line to unify the belts.

And “El Matador”, with whom Pimblett told The Independent he shares a mutual hatred, has rubbed salt in the wounds of the fallen challenger, emphasising the opportunity and payday Pimblett has just missed out on.

Topuria took to X and wrote: “Little sausage, the only thing you had to do was beat a 38-year-old guy. You just lost the biggest paycheck of your life. You were going to get rich if you won.”

Paddy Pimblett during his title-fight loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 ( Getty Images )

In 2022, Topuria confronted the Liverpudlian at the fighter hotel before UFC London, taking issue with allegedly anti-Georgian tweets posted by “Paddy The Baddy”; Topuria is of Spanish and Georgian heritage. In defence, Pimblett threw a bottle of hand sanitiser at Topuria.

Fans have therefore long wanted to see a fight between the pair, though it seems like they’ll have to wait quite a while longer for circumstances to dictate the booking of such a bout.

Topuria, who is a two-weight champion in the UFC having previously conquered featherweight, then turned his attention to American Gaethje, offering his congratulations before issuing a stern warning to the 38-year-old.

“Justin, all I can say is congratulations… and I’d like to tell you to get ready, but you’re screwed no matter what,” Topuria added.

Topuria has become something of a legend killer in the UFC, knocking out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway during his time at featherweight’s pinnacle before sleeping Charles Oliveira to claim lightweight gold at the beginning of 2025.

Gaethje will hope to avoid being next on Topuria’s tear as he bids to finally become undisputed champion in what looks to be his UFC swan song.

Pimblett, meanwhile, pledged in his post-fight interview that “you haven’t seen the last of me” and will now seek to work his way back into the title picture after suffering his first loss in the UFC.