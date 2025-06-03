Maycee Barber speaks out after suspected seizure moments before UFC main event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maycee Barber has spoken out after suffering a suspected seizure just moments before her planned UFC fight with Erin Blanchfield on Saturday.

Fifth-ranked Barber and fourth-ranked Blanchfield were due to meet in a flyweight main event at the UFC Apex, but the bout in Las Vegas was derailed at the last possible moment.

Barber, 27, was rendered unable to face Blanchfield, 26, after going through a medical emergency that reportedly involved a seizure. That followed her failed weigh-in on Friday (30 May).

And Blanchfield offered her fellow American little sympathy during a press conference after the Fight Night, saying: “She needs to look at another division. She needs to fix her life. She needs to just fix herself. I think she’s a complete mess in every aspect of her entire life.

“I’ve never even had any other opponents miss weight before or act the way she does. It’s pretty crazy, especially at this level. You expect all the athletes to be professional, so it’s pretty wild. No, I would not want to book another fight with her.

“I would like to reassess, see who’s available. I still want to fight within the top five, still push towards that title fight. I think I need to talk to my manager, talk to Mick [Maynard, UFC matchmaker], see what can happen.

“I was literally in the doorway, already had everything gloved up, my corner [team] were ready to go. Literally in the doorway, like getting ready to walk out, and then was told [the fight was off]. I remember they said ‘six minutes’, and I was like: ‘This feels like a lot longer.’

Maycee Barber in hospital after suffering a suspected seizure ( @mayceebarber )

“It didn’t feel like six minutes. No one said anything until Hunter [Campbell, UFC CBO] came in and told me she was having a seizure and that she wouldn’t be able to compete.”

Barber then addressed the matter on Sunday (1 June), writing on Instagram: “Not what I had planned for a Sunday post. Thank you to everyone for the prayers & support.

“I owe an apology to @ufc @mickmaynard2 @danawhite @seanshelby & @blanchfield_mma. PS my life is not messy this is just a bad hand. We will get to the bottom of it all and be back.”

She added on Tuesday: “Going home with a heavy heart. But FAITH IN GOD that He will give me strength, clarity, and comfort through this journey.”

Barber did not, however, confirm that she had suffered a seizure, though Blanchfield claimed Campbell had used that word.

Barber’s words on each Instagram post were accompanied by several photos, including images of her in hospital and on a stretcher.

Blanchfield was paid show and win money after Saturday’s fight cancellation, as well as 20 per cent of Barber’s show money due to the latter’s failed weigh-in.