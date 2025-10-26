Jon Jones reacts to Tom Aspinall eye poke by calling out Alex Pereira for White House fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Jones and Alex Pereira called each other out after an eye poke brought an unexpectedly early end to Tom Aspinall’s UFC heavyweight title defence against Ciryl Gane.

The Briton was defending the undisputed title for the first time when he was poked in both eyes simultaneously in the first round in Abu Dhabi.

A five-minute break was called for him to be checked over and ultimately it was decided that he could not continue, with the fight ruled a ‘no contest’.

Fans in the Etihad Arena booed the end to their entertainment with a splenetic Aspinall retorting, “I just got poked knuckled-deep in the eyeball. What the f***, why are you booing? What am I supposed to do about it? I didn’t do the poke, I can’t see!

“This is bulls***. The fight was just getting going. Look at this, a double eye poke,” he added, motioning at a slow-motion replay of the incident on the big screen.

With the contest over essentially before it had started, both Pereira and Jones then took the opportunity to make a bid to feature in the UFC’s planned event at the White House this summer.

“Let’s make the heavyweight division great again,” Pereira wrote on Instagram.

Jones responded on X (formerly Twitter): “Alex, I’d be down to bring the highest skill level to the White House. I appreciate the respect you showed, let’s dance.”

Jones won the heavyweight belt in 2023 and defended it before retiring from MMA this year, repeatedly refusing to fight Aspinall and ultimately choosing to retire rather than defend the title again.

But he has indicated he would come out of retirement to face Pereira at the White House in a clear dig at the Briton.

Pereira is UFC light heavyweight champion and has expressed a desire to move up to heavyweight for his next fight after beating Magomed Anaklaev at UFC 320.