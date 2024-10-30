UFC champion Jon Jones to attend anger management classes after assault case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



UFC champion Jon Jones has agreed to attend anger management classes to resolve his recent assault case, per multiple reports.

A judge has decided to drop misdemeanour charges against Jones, which were filed by a drug-testing agent in March, if the heavyweight attends four hours of anger management and avoids any incidents for 90 days.

The two charges, assault and interference with communications, are a petty misdemeanour and misdemeanour respectively. They were filed by Crystal Martinez, who had visited Jones’s home in order to collect a urine sample from the 37-year-old, as part of the UFC’s anti-doping programme.

“As long as Mr Jones is compliant for the next 90 days, then I can dismiss this case,” said Judge Asra Elliott, as Jones attended the hearing via Zoom alongside his attorney.

Martinez claimed that Jones “appeared agitated” after he was unable to provide a urine sample and was given the chance to provide a blood sample instead.

Martinez also alleged that Jones asked her and a fellow testing agent if they “had money”, suggesting that he might sue them. She also claimed that Jones took her phone and “started recording” them. Martinez told police she was “terrified” and afraid that Jones might hit her.

American Jones, who denied the allegations, wrote on X on Tuesday (29 October): “I would like to extend my thanks to the justice system for reaching a prompt resolution in this matter, which affirms my innocence and enables me to maintain my focus on the upcoming fight.

“I am eagerly anticipating the opportunity to defend my heavyweight title on November 16th at Madison Square Garden.”

Jon Jones reacts to the dismissal of his misdemeanour assault charges ( @JonnyBones via X/Twitter )

Jones, a former two-time light-heavyweight champion, will defend the heavyweight belt against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309. Miocic is the consensus greatest heavyweight in UFC history, while Jones is held in the same regard at light-heavyweight.

That is despite Jones having twice been stripped of the 205lb title and once stripped of the division’s interim belt – due to disciplinary issues every time.

Jones was first stripped of the light-heavyweight title in 2015 after being arrested on felony hit-and-run charges. His subsequent title losses, in 2016 and 2017, came after failed drug tests. The American has failed four drug tests in his career and had numerous run-ins with the law.

In the ring, Jones has a near-perfect record, with his only loss coming via disqualification for a series of illegal elbows in 2009.