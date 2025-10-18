Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Duke Roufus, the renowned MMA trainer who coached UFC stars Antony Pettis and Tyron Woodley to world titles following his own career in the sport, has died at the age of 55.

Scott Joffe, Roufus’s business partner and a coach at the Roufusport MMA Academy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, announced the news in a Facebook post on Friday.

Roufus died “peacefully in his sleep”, Joffe said.

“Duke was more than a celebrated trainer and champion kickboxer—he was a mentor, innovator, father and friend whose influence transformed the landscape of mixed martial arts,” Joffe wrote.

“His knowledge, charisma, and passion inspired countless fighters to reach heights they never imagined possible. From world champions to first-day students, everyone who crossed his path felt his genuine care and unwavering belief in their potential. His loss leaves an irreplaceable void in the sport and in the hearts of all who knew him.”

Roufus founded the Roufusport academy and it was there where he shaped the careers of several fighters who would go on to win titles in the UFC, including Woodley, Anthony Pettis, his younger brother Sergio Pettis and Ben Askren.

Antony Pettis, the former UFC lightweight champion, paid tribute to Roufus on Instagram. “When my dad was killed you took me in and became my father,” Pettis said. “Together we did the impossible and made it to the top! I will always make you proud. You've taught me so much. I will make sure your legacy continues on.”

Roufus won several titles in kickboxing before turning to coaching, which came at WKA, WAKO, WKBA, KICK and IKF levels. His older brother Rick Roufus was also a renowned kickboxing champion.