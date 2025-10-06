UFC chief Dana White counters Conor McGregor’s White House fight claim
McGregor claimed his role in the planned 2026 event was ‘signed’
Dana White has hinted that fans should not yet get excited about Conor McGregor fighting at the White House.
White, the president of the UFC and a friend of US president Donald Trump, has been planning a fight card that is expected to take place on the South Lawn on 14 June 2026. That is per an announcement by Mr Trump, who confirmed the event date as his 80th birthday this week.
White, 56, met with Mr Trump in September to discuss the card, and he has even shared details of the event and renderings of what the UFC Octagon would look like on the South Lawn.
Former champion McGregor is not just among the fighters to have expressed an interest in competing at the White House; the Irishman has even claimed a fight against Michael Chandler is “signed”.
McGregor, 37, also claimed he had been negotiating with the US government, rather than with White. And White has now confirmed he has not held talks with McGregor – or any fighter for that matter – but also suggested “Notorious”’s place on the card is not official.
“We’re still talking about the production and how everything is going to work at the White House,” White said on Saturday (4 October), at the UFC 320 post-fight press conference.
“We have not started negotiating any fights for the White House yet. That won’t even start until February.
“I have made it clear that Conor wants to fight on that card, and you can clearly see Conor is very fired up to be on that card.
“But nothing is done yet, and no fights are being negotiated with the White House.”
McGregor has not fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. He has not won a fight since January 2020, when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.
McGregor recently announced he was calling off his pursuit of the Irish presidency, criticising his nation’s eligibility rules.
Alongside his political frustrations and lack of in-ring activity, McGregor has faced numerous legal issues in recent years.
In November, a civil jury found in favour of a woman who had accused him of rape, and the fighter’s appeal against the verdict failed in July. McGregor, who was found civilly liable for assault, has always denied the allegations against him.
