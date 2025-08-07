Khamzat Chimaev issues five-word response to White House fight speculation
The Russian star will challenge Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title on 16 August
Khamzat Chimaev has played down the idea that he could fight at a potential UFC event at the White House, making a self-deprecating joke about his chances.
US president Donald Trump recently said he would like to stage a UFC fight card at the White House in 2026, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of his country.
That led to a number of top stars expressing their desire to be involved, including Conor McGregor, who has not fought since 2021, and a man seen by some fans as the greatest fighter of all time: Jon Jones, who said he could reverse his recent retirement to compete at the White House.
Yet Russian star Chimaev did not exactly throw his own name in the hat, when asked about the prospect on Wednesday (6 August).
“Bro, look at my face,” Chimaev told MMA Junkie playfully.
He added: “I don’t think they would let me come or whatever.”
Chimaev, 31, is widely considered one of the scariest talents in the UFC, and after suffering from injury and illness in recent years, he will finally challenge for a title on 16 August.
The “Wolf” will face middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis in the main event of UFC 319 in Chicago, and he hinted that Trump might have helped him to get a Visa.
The unbeaten Chimaev last fought in the US in 2022, and his two fights since then have taken place in Abu Dhabi. Rumours long circulated that the Russian was unable to travel to the US, and he said on Wednesday: “This wasn’t my bad, wasn’t my fault.
“Everyone knows I didn’t have a Visa to the US, that’s why I didn’t fight [there]. So now, Donald Trump, he heard, so we go for a fight.”
Trump is close friends with UFC president Dana White, who said he is eager to bring a potential White House fight card to life.
