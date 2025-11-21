Arman Tsarukyan headbutts Dan Hooker at UFC weigh-in before Qatar grudge match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arman Tsarukyan headbutted Dan Hooker as tensions spilled over at the weigh-ins ahead of their UFC Qatar grudge match.

The pair came together for the customary face-off after taking to the ceremonial scales, only for Tsarukyan to instantly lunged his skull into Hooker’s forehead, leading to the hasty separation of the fighters by security and UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard.

Hooker laughed off the cheap shot from the number one-ranked lightweight instead of escalating the altercation into an all-out brawl.

The Kiwi fan-favourite briefly left the stage before returning to give his final pre-fight comments.

“Let’s go,” Hooker said. “I love it. Bring it on.”

Tsarukyan then had his turn to speak, sporting a red mark on his forehead as he came spoke into the microphone held by British former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

“I’m going to show a great knockout,” Tsarukyan said. “I’m going to get my title next.”

It comes after a fight week full of back-and-forth between the two polar-opposite personalities, with Hooker justifying his disdain for the 29-year-old Armenian fighter by branding him as a “mouthy rich little p****”.

Hooker even threatened to hit Tsarukyan and risk the fight being cancelled should he come too close during the build-up, and it was evident that his opponent felt the same way.

Both men made weight on Friday ahead of the first ever UFC event in Qatar.

They are headlining a stacked card that also includes a potential number-one contenders bout between former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad and Ian Machado Garry.

Tsarukyan has not fought since pulling out of his planned lightweight title bout with Islam Makhachev at the 11th hour in January, with his last outing 19 months ago - a split decision triumph over Charles Oliviera.

“Hangman” Hooker, 35, is meanwhile in the midst of a career resurgence and has his sights on a title shot after consecutive wins over Claudio Puelles, Jalin Turner and Mateusz Gamrot.