Tyson Fury vows to ‘annihilate’ Oleksandr Usyk and dominate heavyweight division

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tyson Fury has vowed to “annihilate” Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh on Saturday as the first step towards ruling the heavyweight division.

Fury was considered the standout fighter in his weight class until he lost his WBC belt on a split decision to WBA, IBF and WBO king Usyk when they clashed for the first time in May.

The IBF title is no longer at stake after it was stripped from the Ukrainian and awarded to Daniel Dubois, ending his brief reign as undisputed champion.

Fury is ready to avenge his only professional defeat, against an opponent he has nicknamed “Rabbit”, en route to taking out all of his heavyweight rivals.

“Just for the record, I’m going to absolutely annihilate this motherf***** on Saturday night. No retirement, I’m cleaning them all out and he’s going to be first. Rabbit’s face,” Fury told DAZN.

“I was very happy with the performance [in the first fight]. I didn’t get the result I wanted, but I was happy overall with what I did. It wasn’t any different to what I thought it would be. He was easier to hit.”

Fury has already stated he will seek a trilogy fight against Usyk before switching attention to Anthony Joshua, while Dubois is also an option given he holds the IBF belt.

Oleksandr Usyk was crowned undisputed world heavyweight champion when he defeated Tyson Fury in May (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Archive )

“I’ve tried to walk away many times and have been unsuccessful,” the ‘Gypsy King’ said. “I meant it when I retired after Dillian Whyte back in 2022. I really meant that wholeheartedly. I could have put my hands on the Bible and meant it. But it was very difficult to let it go so I’m not sure if I can ever let it go.

“What brings me back to the ring? Victory, winning the belts and keep going. It’s what I do.”

Win or lose at Kingdom Arena on Saturday, Fury will be keeping perspective on what it means to step into the ring.

The 36-year-old has spoken openly about his struggle with depression, including a suicide attempt in 2016, and insists that mental health will always be his ultimate battle.

“I don’t think boxing is ever my biggest victory. I’ve come back from suicide, I’ve come back from the depths of despair,” he said. “So to go in there and get paid a tonne of money to do a boxing match with some clown, it’s child’s play compared to what I’ve had to go through. Boxing for me is a game compared to what I’ve had to come through.”