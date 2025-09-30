Miami Dolphins top New York Jets 27-21 but lose star Tyreek Hill to leg injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was rushed to the hospital after dislocating his knee during his team’s 27-21 win over the New York Jets.

Hill was injured in the third quarter of Monday night’s victory – Miami’s first of the season – after making a catch near the Jets’ sideline.

As he planted his left foot, his knee appeared to twist while being tackled to the ground.

During a post-game press conference, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the team would learn more about Hill’s injury on Tuesday local time.

“He immediately had wide eyes and was talking, ‘I’m good, just make sure the guys get this win,'” McDaniel said.

“He was probably in the best spirits of any player that I’ve ever seen [have] such a terrible experience.”

Players from both teams took a knee as medical staff attended to him.

He was later carted off the field and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

McDaniel said Hill – who was laughing and joking as he was removed from the field – helped inspire his teammates to press on with the game.

“We’ve talked a lot about all the stuff Tyreek has done this offseason, a big portion of that is leading by example and connecting with his teammates,” he said.

“He kind of utilised that connectivity to make sure his team was finishing on the right end.”

Tight end Darren Waller, playing in his first NFL game in nearly two years, caught a pair of touchdown passes.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 177 yards, completing 17 of 25 passes without a turnover as he moved to 7-0 against the Jets.

The Dolphins improve to 1-3, while the Jets remain win-less at 0-4.

Elsewhere, the Denver Broncos snapped a two-game losing streak with a 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

JK Dobbins rushed for 101 yards on 16 carries, marking Denver’s first 100-yard rushing performance since 2022.

Denver quarterback Bo Nix ran for a touchdown and threw for two more, totalling 326 yards in the air.

The Broncos, who improved to 2-2, will next face the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.