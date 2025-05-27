Top Rank signs new fighters, including Olympian

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US promoter Top Rank has signed prospects Euri Cedeño and Julian Montalvo to promotional contracts.

The company, run by chairman Bob Arum, will represent and promote the pair in what it calls ‘long-term’ deals. Cedeno, 11-0-1 (10), is a middleweight who last fought in March, stopping Ulices Tovar Rivera in the first round in Bethlehem, PA. Cedeño represented the Dominican Republic at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Catch all the latest boxing action on DAZN

Arum said: “Euri Cedeño is one of the most complete fighters to come out of the Dominican Republic in recent years. He has amateur pedigree, the composure of a seasoned veteran, and all the tools to become a real threat in the middleweight division.”

Cedeño entered the paid ranks in October 2022 and scored six straight knockouts before suffering his lone blemish, a draw against unbeaten Cuban Dayan Depestre in October 2024. He bounced back that December with a decision over Yoanki Urrutia, and has added five more stoppages to his resume since.

Cedeño said that it was a great honour to join Top Rank.

He added: “This opportunity results from years of hard work, including over 400 amateur fights, my Olympic run, and 11 wins as a pro. I’ve earned it, but there’s still a long way to go until I achieve my dream of becoming a world champion. I begin this next big chapter in my career on June 7 in Norfolk.”

Cedeño will fighting on the undercard of Keyshawn Davis’s bout again Edwin De Los Santos for the WBO lightweight championship, to be held at the Scope Arena.

Fellow signing Montalvo, 3-0 (2), fights at junior lightweight and last fought on Saturday when he outpointed Erick Eugenio Tovar Gutierrez in Colima, Mexico.

Arum said that Montalvo was one of the greatest teenage talents that the veteran promoter had ever seen.

He added: ““He has handled numerous world champions, top contenders, and blue-chip prospects with shocking ease. After witnessing several sparring sessions, I knew I was watching someone special. I’m excited for boxing fans to discover ‘El Natural’ and follow his journey to world titles and the pound-for-pound list.”

According to Top Rank, Montalvo had 21 fights as an amateur. The 17-year-old is being trained and managed by Armando Flores, who has been working with him since his first day in the gym over a decade ago.

Watch the very best boxing with a DAZN subscription

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight. There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month.

A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up click here.