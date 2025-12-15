NFL player has house broken into during Sunday Night Football away game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The home of Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was burgled while he was playing an away game in San Francisco, the team confirmed on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening, discovered by Simmons upon his return from the Titans’ 37-24 loss against the 49ers.

Simmons shared details via Instagram stories, including security footage appearing to show two masked individuals entering his house through the patio at approximately 7:30 p.m. CST on Sunday.

The Titans issued a statement, confirming, "Team security is actively working with Metro Nashville Police Department to recover items stolen from Jeff Simmons’ house. No residents were home during the burglary."

Simmons expressed significant relief his family was not present, saying, "What if any of my family members was in my house?? All that materialistic s*** you can have but this is crazy!"

The burglary overshadowed Simmons' notable Sunday performance, where the three-time Pro Bowler achieved a sack, forced fumble, and a touchdown – only the sixth player on record to do so.

It remains unclear whether this incident is connected to a pattern of burglaries targeting professional athletes.

The FBI previously warned sports leagues in December 2024 about crime organizations allegedly targeting stars such as Luca Doncic, Bobby Portis, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow. Investigators at the time believed organised theft groups from South America were behind these crimes, often striking when athletes were known to be on the road with their teams.

The NFL and NBA have already issued security alerts to their players after the break-ins, some of which have come when players were away with their teams for road games. The NFL’s alert says homes of professional athletes across multiple sports have become “increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups.”

Jewelry valued at about $30,000 was stolen from NBA All-Star Luka Doncic's home in Dallas in December. Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin reported a home invasion in January that happened while his team was playing at home.