Thomas Frank responds to Daniel Levy’s Spurs exit — ‘business as usual’
George Sessions
Saturday 13 September 2025 04:19 EDTComments
- Daniel Levy unexpectedly stepped down as Tottenham chairman last Thursday, a move initiated by the club's majority owners, ENIC.
- The Lewis family, who control ENIC, sought Levy's departure to deliver "more wins, more often" for the Premier League club.
- Manager Thomas Frank stated that it is "business as usual" for him despite the change, as Levy was not involved in daily training or meetings.
- Frank has engaged in "good, constructive conversations" with members of the Lewis family and new non-executive chairman Peter Charrington, feeling their backing.
- Levy's exit follows several recent changes at the club, including the appointment of chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and Frank as manager.
