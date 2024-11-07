Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Qinwen Zheng powers into WTA Finals last four as Aryna Sabalenka stunned

Sabalenka was beaten by Elena Rybakina in a dead rubber, with the World No 1 already through to the semi-finals

Sports Staff
Thursday 07 November 2024 02:53 EST
Comments
Zheng defeated Jasmine Paolini 6-1 6-1
Zheng defeated Jasmine Paolini 6-1 6-1 (Getty Images for WTA)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Qinwen Zheng blasted her way into the semi-finals of the WTA Finals in Riyadh with victory over Jasmine Paolini.

It was a straight fight for second place in the purple group behind Aryna Sabalenka, with both Zheng and Paolini having lost to the world number one and beaten Elena Rybakina.

But the one-sided contest lasted only 67 minutes, with Chinese debutant Zheng racing to a 6-1 6-1 win.

Paolini, runner-up at both French Open and Wimbledon this summer, was unable to cope with the power of her opponent, who hit 27 winners, including 11 aces.

Zheng will now take on the winner of the orange group in the semi-finals on Friday.

Later Rybakina rounded off her campaign with a 6-4 3-6 6-1 over Sabalenka in a match rendered a dead rubber due to both players already knowing their respective fates.

(Getty Images)

Playing in her first tournament since withdrawing from the US Open with a back injury, Rybakina produced a solid performance and dominated the final set in which she did not face a break point.

Sabalenka will face the number two qualifier from the orange group in Friday’s last four.

PA

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in