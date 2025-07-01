Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva asked for a spectator to be removed after expressing concerns about their behaviour during her first-round match at Wimbledon.

At the start of her match against American Amanda Anisimova on Court 15, the 30-year-old approached the umpire to report the spectator, describing the person as "crazy" and "dangerous."

"Can you take him out, I am not going to continue playing until he leaves. These people are dangerous, they are crazy," Putintseva said on court, according to the BBC.

It was not immediately clear what action was taken regarding the spectator, but play resumed after the chair umpire consulted security personnel.

A visibly emotional Putintseva lost 6-0 6-0 in a match lasting only 44 minutes.

"Following a complaint about the behaviour of a spectator at the match on Court 15, the chair umpire informed security and the matter was dealt with," a spokesperson for All England Lawn Tennis Club said.

Putintseva did not speak to the media after her defeat. The world No 27 is a three-time grand slam quarter-finalist.

Anisimova, meanwhile, told the BBC she believed the spectator had been saying something "when [Putintseva] was about to serve" and added: "I am sure that we were protected".

Reuters