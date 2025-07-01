Wimbledon briefing: Day one recap, Tuesday’s order of play and match of the day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British tennis enjoyed a record-breaking start to Wimbledon on a sweltering day in SW19.

Tuesday will see British number one Jack Draper and reigning women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova start their campaigns as temperatures are once again set to comfortably surpass 30 degrees Celsius.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Monday’s action and previews what is to come on day two of the Championships.

Magic Monday

Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal and Arthur Fery were the stars of the show on a record-breaking opening day for the large British cohort at Wimbledon.

The trio were among seven home players to record victories at the All England Club, the best tally on any day of the championships in the open era.

Debutant Oliver Tarvet, Emma Raducanu, Cameron Norrie and Billy Harris completed the magnificent seven.

Alcaraz survives but seeds fall

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz made heavy weather of his opening match at Wimbledon, needing five sets to see off Italian veteran Fabio Fognini on a baking Centre Court.

The second seed eventually came through a marathon encounter 7-5 6-7 (5) 7-5 2-6 6-1 in an energy-sapping four hours and 37 minutes.

But eighth seed Holger Rune, ninth seed Daniil Medvedev, 24th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and 32nd seed Matteo Berrettini all lost, while third seed Alexander Zverev and fifth seed Taylor Fritz are both in danger of also heading home early after their matches against Arthur Rinderknech and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard respectively were halted by the curfew late on Monday night.

Brit watch

After 14 British players took to the court on the opening day, nine more start their campaigns on Tuesday. Jack Draper, the fourth seed, closes play on Court One against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez.

Dan Evans takes on Jay Clarke in the second ‘battle of Britain’ of the championships, while George Loffhagen faces Spain’s Pedro Martinez, Jack Pinnington Jones goes up against Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Johannus Monday challenges 13th seed Tommy Paul.

In the women’s draw, Jodie Burrage makes her Wimbledon return against American Caty McNally, Heather Watson takes on 22nd seed Clara Tauson while Fran Jones faces Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva.

Match of the day

Double women’s singles champion Petra Kvitova will get her final Wimbledon under way on Court One as she faces American Emma Navarro.

The clash will mark the beginning of the Czech player’s last summer as a professional tennis player as retirement beckons following the US Open.

Kvitova was victorious in 2011 and 2014, but has her work cut out against the 10th seed who reached the quarter-final last year.

Order of play

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)Barbora Krejcikova (17) v Alexandra EalaAlexander Zverev (3) v Arthur Rinderknech (to a finish)Novak Djokovic (6) v Alexandre MullerCoco Gauff (2) v Dayana Yastremska

Court One (from 1pm)Jannik Sinner (1) v Luca NardiTaylor Fritz (5) v Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (to a finish)Petra Kvitova v Emma Navarro (10)Jack Draper (4) v Sebastian Baez

Weather

Sunny changing to partly cloudy by night time with a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, according to the Met Office.