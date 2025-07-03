Jack Pinnington Jones sees impressive grand slam debut ended at Wimbledon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Pinnington Jones’ grand slam debut ended in straight sets after he was overpowered by Italian 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli in round two of Wimbledon.

The 22-year-old rookie – a close friend of British number one Jack Draper – was beaten 6-1 7-6 (6) 6-2.

Having been outclassed in a quickfire opening set, Pinnington Jones relaxed into the contest and threatened to shift the momentum before failing to capitalise on a key set point in the second-set tie-break.

He departs his maiden major with the consolation of £99,000 in prize money following his first-round victory over Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry.

The world number 281 was quickly on the back foot on Court 18 after a double fault gifted Cobolli an immediate break of serve in game one.

His 23-year-old Italian opponent needed little extra help and impressively took control of the match with a series of fine winners en route to wrapping up the opening set in just 22 minutes.

Undeterred, Pinnington Jones offered far greater resistance in a tight second set and improved as it wore on, battling back from 5-2 down to level, only to blow a 3-0 lead and a set point in the tie break.

World number 24 Cobolli, who was backed by a small contingent of vocal supporters, recovered from the wobble to reassert his authority and progress in an hour and 55 minutes.

British wild card Arthur Fery was unable to mount a comeback as his second-round tie with Luciano Darderi, which started on Wednesday, resumed on Court Two with the Italian two sets up.

Darderi took the third set to secure a 6-4 6-3 6-3 victory in two hours and 21 minutes on Court Two.