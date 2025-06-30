Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wimbledon spectator falls ill on Centre Court with Carlos Alcaraz match paused

On the hottest opening day in Wimbledon history, Alcaraz was 3-0 up in the fifth set against Fabio Fognini when the match was paused for a medical incident in the stands

Kieran Jackson
Centre Court
Monday 30 June 2025 13:04 EDT
A Wimbledon fan has fallen ill on Centre Court (stock picture)
A Wimbledon fan has fallen ill on Centre Court (stock picture) (Getty Images)

A spectator at Wimbledon has fallen ill on Centre Court, with Carlos Alcaraz’s match against Fabio Fognini paused in the fifth set.

On the hottest opening day in Wimbledon history, Alcaraz’s enthralling first-round contest with Fognini was stopped with the Spaniard 3-0 in the fifth set.

Alcaraz rushed to bring a water bottle to the fan, with paramedics quickly arriving on the scene.

Fans quickly surrounded the spectator with umbrellas, who was taken away from the stands on a stretcher by medical staff.

The match was paused for more than 15 minutes before play resumed.

More to follow...

