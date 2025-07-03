Wimbledon diary: Bear Grylls takes in the tennis on a day of Turkish delight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zeynep Sonmez broke new ground on Thursday when becoming the first Turkish player to reach the third round at an open-era grand slam.

The 23-year-old defeated Wang Xinyu 7-5 7-5 to continue through the tournament in what is her first experience of Wimbledon.

She fell to her knees after the winning the final point, and the trailblazing achievement caught the attention of Turkey’s minister of youth and sports, Osman Askin Bak, who said via X: “Congratulations Zeynep, we are proud of you!”.

Actress Celia Imrie, star of Bridget Jones’s Diary, Calendar Girls and, aptly, the 2004 film Wimbledon, was in attendance in the Royal Box.

She was joined by Feargal Sharkey, environmentalist and former lead singer of The Undertones, and Dragons’ Den business woman Deborah Meaden.

England’s Rugby World Cup-winning coach Sir Clive Woodward was also present, and so too was former Conservative Party leader William Hague, adventurer Bear Grylls and Lindsey Burrow – wife of the late rugby league player Rob.

Quote of the day

“I’d say, if I had to sum it up, it felt the tennis balls were back in my pocket very quickly and never stayed in there a long time.” – Dan Evans encapsulates what it is like to play tennis against Novak Djokovic.

Picture of the day

Tweet of the day

Friday’s match of the day

There is likely to be a real sense of anticipation in SW19 on Friday as attendees await the final match on Centre Court – Emma Raducanu versus Aryna Sabalenka.

The latter is the world number one and a favourite to go all the way having reached the final of the last three grand slams before making light work of her opening two matches.

British number one Raducanu has also enjoyed a straightforward start to the tournament, looking in fine form when beating 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second round and sparking plenty of excitement about her chances of a deep run.

They are both among the most high-profile female players and, with one of them on home turf, a Centre Court ticket for their third-round meeting will be a coveted thing indeed.

Friday’s weather forecast

Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime with highs of 26 degrees Celsius – according to the Met Office.