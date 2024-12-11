Wimbledon going to court to seek resolution over controversial expansion plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wimbledon is going to court to try to head off a potential threat to its expansion plans.

The All England Club (AELTC) was granted planning permission by the Greater London Authority in September to build 39 new courts, including an 8,000-seat show court, on the former Wimbledon Park Golf Club across the road from its current site.

The plans will nearly triple the size of the venue but have proved controversial, with vociferous opposition from some local residents.

An issue raised at the planning hearing was whether there is a statutory trust for recreational use on the land that would restrict development.

The AELTC is adamant there is not but is instigating a court process to resolve the matter once and for all prior to beginning any works.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Our position, and that adopted by Merton Council on advice, was and remains that there is not, nor has there ever been, a statutory trust affecting the former Wimbledon Park Golf Course land.

“In the circumstances we recognise that the correct thing to do, at this stage, is to put the matter before the court to establish that there is no trust over the land.

“Today we have issued a letter before action in order to begin this court process. We believe that having this matter resolved is an important step that will deliver reassurance to us and to the local community.

“This marks the next phase of our long-term project that will maintain our position at the pinnacle of tennis and to deliver year-round benefits for local people with 27 acres of newly accessible parkland for everyone to enjoy.”

It is not yet known how long resolving the issue could take, while there is also the possibility of a judicial review on the project.