Venus Williams and Andre Agassi headline TNT Sports punditry line-up for French Open
In its inaugural coverage in the UK and US, TNT Sports will offer a fans a wide range of pundits, including Hall of Famers John McEnroe, Lindsay Davenport, Jim Courier, Chris Evert, Mats Wilander and Boris Becker
Venus Williams and Andre Agassi headline a star-studded line-up for TNT Sports and their French Open coverage later this month.
The seven-time Grand Slam champion has not played a competitive match in over a year, though she is yet to announce her retirement from the sport.
But the American will now form part of TNT Sports’ coverage in the first year of a 10-year deal to cover the French Open, following a bumper $650m (£490m) deal signed last year between Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), the owner of TNT Sports, and the French Tennis Federation (FFT).
Williams will be joined by Agassi, and fellow Hall of Famers John McEnroe, Lindsay Davenport, Jim Courier, Chris Evert, Mats Wilander and Boris Becker as hosts, commentators and contributors.
The broadcaster states that Williams will contribute “special features” to the coverage in its inaugural UK and U.S coverage for Roland-Garros.
More talent comes in the shape of CoCo Vandeweghe, who won the 2018 US Open women’s doubles title, Sam Querrey, the 10-time ATP singles champion and co-host of popular podcast ‘Nothing Major’.
While Sloane Stephens, a Roland-Garros singles finalist in 2018, and Chris Eubanks, still active on the ATP Tour, will also feature throughout the fortnight.
British fans can look forward to familiar faces Tim Henman and Laura Robson, with commentators Nick Mullins, Naomi Cavaday, Anne Keothavong and Miles Maclagan and presenters Rachel Stringer, Lesly Boitrelle and Craig Doyle.
