US Open announces record prize money purse for 2025 competition
The US Open is set to offer a record $90 million in prize money this year, marking the largest purse in tennis history and a 20% increase from 2024.
Compensation increases at Flushing Meadows, following last year's $75 million total, come amidst a concerted effort by leading tennis players. They are in discussions with all four major tournaments – the US Open, Wimbledon, French Open, and Australian Open – to secure a higher percentage of their substantial revenues.
At Wimbledon, which ended last month, prize money went up about 7% to about $73 million at the exchange rate when the All England Club announced its player payments. The singles champions were paid about $4 million apiece.
The prize pool for the US Open surpasses 2024's $75 million, the previous highest-ever purse. Men's and women's singles winners will earn $5 million each, up from $3.6 million last year. Organisers confirmed double-digit percentage increases across all rounds and events, citing a "strategic focus on redistribution to the early rounds and qualifying tournament."
Singles action has been expanded to 15 days, from 24 August to 7 September, reflecting booming attendance. A new mixed doubles format will be introduced over two days before the main competition at Flushing Meadows, aiming to feature more big-name singles players. Last year, attendance topped one million fans for the first time.
