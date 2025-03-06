Grand slam champion Fred Stolle dies aged 86

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian grand slam champion turned commentator Fred Stolle has died at the age of 86.

Tennis Australia said the sport has lost “one of its great players and characters”.

Stolle won the French title in 1965, adding the US crown a year later. He also lost in six grand slam finals, including three at Wimbledon. Five of his final defeats were against compatriot Roy Emerson.

He also won 17 grand slam doubles titles, alongside Bob Hewitt, Emerson and Ken Rosewall, winning each of the four major crowns at least twice.

He described playing for Australia as meaning “everything to me”, helping his country to three Davis Cup victories from 1964 to 1966 and earning the nickname Fiery.

After retiring, he coached former world number three Vitas Gerulaitis before turning to commentating in Australia and the US.

His son Sandon was also a professional player, winning the US Open men’s doubles in 1998. Stolle is also survived by his wife Pat and daughters Monique and Nadine.

Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said: “When we speak about Australia’s golden era and the progression from amateur to professionalism, Stolle’s name is right up there with the best.

“His legacy is one of excellence, dedication, and a profound love for tennis. His impact on the sport will be remembered and cherished by all who had the privilege to witness his contributions.”

Fellow Australian Rod Laver, the only man to win all four majors in one year during the Open era, described Stolle as “too nice a guy to hold a grudge”.

“It took the best to beat the best,” he said on X. “We never tired of reliving the past as we travelled the world looking into the future with an enduring love of the sport.”

Former Australian doubles star Paul McNamee said: “What a player, what a commentator, what a bloke. One of that great group of Aussie tennis players who made history, and whose legacy is perhaps unrivalled.”