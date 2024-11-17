Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

There will be a new ATP Tour Finals winner crowned on Sunday, when Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz meet in Turin.

World No1 Sinner beat Casper Ruud in style with a 6-1 6-2 semi-final rout, while Fritz saw off Alexander Zverev over three sets in a much harder-fought battle.

Fritz is bidding to become the first American to win the title since Pete Sampras, back in 1999, but Italian Sinner has yet to drop a set on home soil at the tournament and beat Fritz as recently as Tuesday in the group stage, 6-4 6-4 on that occasion.

While neither of these two finalists have won the ATP Tour Finals, Sinner did make the final itself last year, only to be beaten by Novak Djokovic, who thus moved clear of Roger Federer and claimed a record seventh title.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final.

When is the final?

Sinner takes on Fritz starting from 5pm GMT on Sunday 17 November.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the prize money?

The total pot of prize money for this year’s competition is $15.25m (£12.1m) with players earning over a quarter of a million pounds as a participation fee if they featured in three matches. With added money handed out for victories, both the finalists already pocketed $1.1m (£870000) for the semi-final wins and the winner of the final itself will earn an additional $2,237,200 (£1,773,022).

Odds

Sinner 2/13

Fritz 6/1

Prediction

Sinner to round off another incredible week with a straight sets victory.

