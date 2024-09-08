US Open day 13: Taylor Fritz looks for US Open glory against Jannik Sinner

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Taylor Fritz is gunning to become the first male American champion of the US Open since 2003 when he takes on Jannik Sinner in Sunday’s final.

On Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka won the women’s title for the first time after she broke Jessica Pegula’s heart while there was British success in the juniors for 15-year-old Mika Stojsavljevic.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at day 13 at Flushing Meadows.

Sabalenka’s New York redemption

Aryna Sabalenka earned US Open redemption after she won the women’s title in New York.

The Belarussian suffered one of her darkest days when she lost last year’s final to Coco Gauff from a set up.

She threatened a repeat of that wobble with some nervy moments, but this was her time, beating Jessica Pegula 7-5 7-5.

Mika’s magical moment

Mika Stojsavljevic ensured there was British success at the US Open as she became the junior champion. The 15-year-old Londoner beat Wakana Sonobe 6-4 6-4 to become the first Briton to win the girls’ tournament in New York since Heather Watson in 2009.

Stojsavljevic followed up her impressive semi-final display, where she ousted Iva Jovic – the 16-year-old American who made it to the second round of the main women’s draw – with another assured performance.

Everyone is like, ‘Congrats, amazing tournament’. I'm like, ‘Eh, whatever’. Beaten women's finalist Jessica Pegula

Arthur Ashe: Sinner v Fritz