Taylor Fritz: Playing Jannik Sinner will be less stressful than all-American semi

Taylor Fritz says his shot at US Open glory on Sunday night will be less stressful than his semi-final win against Frances Tiafoe.

Fritz takes on world number one Jannik Sinner as he bids to become the first male American champion in New York since Andy Roddick won in 2003.

To get there, the 26-year-old beat his compatriot and friend Frances Tiafoe in an enthralling five-set battle that lit up Arthur Ashe.

“It was two Americans trying to make it to the final,” he said of his semi-final. “Both of us wanted to be the guy to make it to the final.

“It was to make a US Open final, whoever won it was the American that made it to the final. I mean, it’s a stressful situation to be in.

“It’s different from playing the World No.1, who you’re probably not going to be the favourite against.

“But I think I’ve always played well against Jannik. It’s been a while since we played but last time he got me in three at Indian Wells.

“I don’t know, he strikes, he hits the ball big, he’s like a very strong ball striker, but I feel like I always hit the ball really nice off of his ball.

“I don’t know, I think I typically play well against him.”

Fritz will have a partisan crowd on his side and will need them against Sinner, who has eased his way to the final.

Questions were asked of the Italian after he came into the tournament under a cloud following his anti-doping scandal, where he escaped a ban despite two positive tests in March.

But he has proved his mental toughness and the way he beat Daniil Medvedev and Jack Draper in the last two matches prove he is the man to beat.

Sinner said he had to feel his way into the tournament following a tough build-up.

“We went just day-by-day, really, with not so many expectations,” he said.

“Trying to find my game, trying to find my rhythm. I started off the first day losing the first set, I was a set and break down going through that one.

“I was just trying to find confidence throughout the days. We practised very hard in the days in between trying to prepare each match in the best possible way.

“I’m happy to be in the final here. It’s a special tournament, so let’s see what’s coming Sunday.

“The atmosphere is what it’s going to be. I mean, we are in America, we are in New York playing against an American, so it’s going be the crowd a little bit more on their side.

“But it’s normal. It’s like when I play in Italy. So I’m gonna accept that.”