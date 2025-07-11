Wimbledon finalist questions how the tournament uses its roof amid London heatwave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Wimbledon finalist has questioned why the tennis tournament’s Centre Court roof remains open, after sweltering conditions led to multiple spectators requiring medical assistance.

During the men’s singles semi-final on Friday, play between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz was halted twice in under five minutes due to crowd emergencies, as temperatures on Centre Court soared to 32C. Wimbledon’s roof is typically only closed in the event of rain or darkness.

Asked about the policy following the incidents, women’s singles finalist Iga Swiatek said: "I think it’s not possible for the tournament because I think the tournament is supposed to be outdoor tournament. From what I saw and heard on different tournaments, they’re usually not willing to close the roof when it’s not raining, when it’s not a necessity. I’m not sure why. Maybe there are some rules or something."

The Polish player also noted that some courts lack air-conditioning when the roof is closed, adding: "So here, I think they need air-conditioning to make the grass less humid."

open image in gallery Aryna Sabalenka cools down in-between games during her Ladies’ Singles match against Amanda Anisimova (Mike Egerton / pa).

On Friday, during the second set of the Alcaraz-Fritz match, chair umpire Marijana Veljovic paused play, stating: "We’re just going to check if someone’s OK," as a ball boy provided water to a spectator. Less than five minutes later, play stopped again, with Ms Veljovic announcing: "We’re going to have to pause immediately. There’s somebody unwell." The second spectator was shielded by umbrellas while receiving attention.

These incidents followed similar scenes on Thursday, when three fans on Centre Court needed medical attention in comparable heat. World number one Aryna Sabalenka was seen handing water to spectators during her semi-final, as play was repeatedly interrupted.

Tournament organisers have stepped up communications, reminding spectators to seek shade, drink plenty of water, and take breaks from the sun. Wimbledon’s hot weather guidance advises guests to "apply sunscreen regularly, and advised to wear light, breathable clothing, hats, caps and sunglasses." Fans were also handed out at Southfields tube station on Friday morning.

On Henman Hill, spectators used electric fans and umbrellas for relief, with some seeking shade at the base of the hill. Many Wimbledon staff did not wear jackets, and shift patterns were adjusted to limit heat exposure. The tournament has also significantly increased the number of Evian water refill stations and distributed over 100 free water refill points across the grounds.

open image in gallery Spectators on the hill at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Sabalenka, who was knocked out of the tournament, expressed hope that the spectators "feel better," adding that the interruptions "did not interrupt the play" of her match. Speaking after her semi-final, the Belarusian commented: "I feel like London is not ready for this weather. It was super hot, and I can’t even imagine sitting in one place and the sun just constantly hitting you."

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge confirmed that heatwave conditions would persist across the UK until Sunday, with temperatures in south-west London expected to reach 30C, possibly 32C, on Saturday. Sunday is forecast to see highs of 29C, potentially 30C or above in some areas.

open image in gallery A spectator uses a fan to shield the sun from her eyes (Adam Davy/PA)

The hottest opening day in Wimbledon’s history was recorded last week, with temperatures hitting 29.7C on Monday, June 30, and rising to 34.2C on Tuesday, July 1. The men’s singles final on Sunday, with predicted highs of 29C, is unlikely to surpass the record for the warmest closing day, 34.1C, set on July 3, 1976.

Wimbledon has implemented a heat rule for players, allowing a 10-minute break when the wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT) reaches or exceeds 30.1C. This rule applies after the second set for best-of-three matches and after the third for best-of-five matches, though players cannot receive coaching or medical treatment during this time.

Former British tennis player Greg Rusedski noted the impact of the heat on play: "It was super, super hot the opening two days – when it’s hot, the ball goes through the air and it’s harder to control. That’s very untypical British weather and we’re going to get that again with the heatwave at the final weekend as well."

The hottest day ever recorded during the Wimbledon fortnight was July 1, 2015, when temperatures reached 35.7C. The highest overnight minimum temperature was 20.8C on June 27, 1976, a summer so warm that organisers allowed umpires to remove their jackets.