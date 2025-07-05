Sonay Kartal relaxed in the spotlight as she prepares for Wimbledon’s last 16

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Laid-back Sonay Kartal is taking the Wimbledon spotlight in her stride – even if a trip to the shops proved trickier than usual.

All eyes are on Kartal as the only British woman to reach the fourth round after Emma Raducanu’s brave defeat by top seed Aryna Sabalenka on Friday night.

Should she beat Russian veteran Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Centre Court on Sunday, the 23-year-old will become the first British woman to reach the last eight since Johanna Konta in 2019.

Kartal was back on court on Saturday, playing doubles with her close friend and fellow Briton Jodie Burrage.

“She’s definitely got more cameras on her now. I have noticed that,” said Burrage. “That’s expected, you know.

“It was nice to play a doubles match with that atmosphere. It was packed on that court. Unfortunately we couldn’t get them going a little bit more because we lost.

“But it was fun. She is taking it like a champion. She loves the limelight.”

Kartal rolls her eyes, not for the first time, as her pal gently teases her.

But the Brighton pro’s run in SW19 has captured the public’s imagination, as she found out on Friday evening after her third-round win over Diane Parry.

“I went to the shops and it was a bit tricky,” she said. “That’s something I will have to get used to for the next few weeks.

“Listen, people think I don’t like it as my whole life I have gone under the radar a bit, but I don’t have an issue with being in the spotlight or not.

“If the spotlight is on you it means you are doing good things. I am taking it as a compliment.”

It is not just Kartal’s tennis that is the hot topic in south-west London, but also her tattoos.

She got her 14th after winning her first match at the French Open last month and is now taking suggestions for ink number 15.

“I’ve had a few – Jodie’s idea of having Centre Court was terrible,” she laughed.

“I won’t get that. Someone said I should get the vintage polo top that I’ve been wearing, I don’t know if it is possible. Maybe a fire and ice tattoo. I like that – but it would remind me of Jodie!”

Kartal found out she will be making her debut on Centre Court on Sunday just before she played her doubles match, and she has no intention of it being her last time this fortnight.

“It’s a huge honour to play on that court. A court that you dream of,” she said.

“The way I am looking at it is that it’s a slightly bigger Court One. Warming up on Court One a couple of days ago will help me. I will feel much better walking out on Centre.

“I know I am far from finished yet. I have done one week – got another week to go to the finish line.

“There have been some crazy results. I have been given a good spot in the draw, things have opened up. I am excited and will enjoy every second.”