Sonay Kartal breaks new ground with brilliant Wimbledon win

Super Sonay Kartal roared into the fourth round at Wimbledon after sweeping aside French qualifier Diane Parry.

The 23-year-old from Brighton is in the last 16 of a grand slam for the first time in her career after a sizzling 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Kartal, ranked 298 this time last year, is on the cusp of the top 50 and could even finish the tournament as British number one, usurping Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter.

open image in gallery Sonay Kartal brilliantly beat Diane Parry

She is the fourth unseeded British woman to reach the fourth round this century after Laura Robson, Heather Watson and Raducanu, and will face Russian veteran Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a place in the quarter-finals.

“Everyone in this tournament is an unbelievable player but I respect everyone the same,” she said.

“I will try my best to approach the next match in the same way. I try to stay calm off court, but I am so grateful to get the win today.”

Kartel has been shining on Court Three this week, but now she was first up on Court One and began with a mixed bag of a service game, with back-to-back aces and a double fault before Parry broke.

But from 4-1 down Kartal battled back to lead 5-4 and confidently served out the opening set to love.

Parry’s ranking of 103 belies her talent with her progress stymied by two recent knee injuries, and she beat 12th seed Diana Shnaider to reach the third round.

But Kartal had the 22-year-old’s number and promptly roared a double break ahead at the start of the second set.

When Kartal held to love for a 4-0 lead she had won nine games in a row.

An ace brought up match point and when Parry’s return floated long Kartal celebrated an outstanding win in an hour and 22 minutes.