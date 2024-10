Six Kings Slam: Dates, schedule and how to watch Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in Saudi Arabia exhibition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Some of the world’s top male tennis players will be in action at the Six Kings Slam, a new exhibition event in Saudi Arabia.

The sextet is headlined by Rafael Nadal, playing one of his final tournaments as he prepares to bow out of the sport after the Davis Cup finals on home soil at the end of November.

The Spaniard and old foe Novak Djokovic have been handed byes through to the semi-final stage of the tournament, and will take on next generation stars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in the last four.

Sinner continued his good recent record against Daniil Medvedev on the opening day of action, while Holger Rune fell to Alcaraz to grant the Spaniard a potential final meeting with idol Nadal.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Six Kings Slam?

The Six Kings Slam takes place at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Wednesday 16 October to Saturday 19 October.

What is the format?

The quarter-final were held on Wednesday 16 October, with Sinner beating Medvedev to set up an encounter with Djokovic a day later, and Alcaraz likewise booking his spot in a semi-final against Nadal. After the semi-finals, competitors will then have a rest day, before a final and a third-place play-off on Saturday 19 October.

As it’s a non-ATP-sanctioned event, players will not earn any ranking points. Each of the six participants is guaranteed a minimum prize of $1.5m (£1.15m), though, with the winner will taking home the largest prize in tennis history: $6m (£4.59m).

Schedule

17 October: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz

19 October: Third-place match, final

How can I watch it?

The competition will be streamed live on DAZN for free.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.