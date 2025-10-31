Jannik Sinner closes in on Carlos Alcaraz’s No 1 spot by reaching Paris semi-finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner moved a step closer to regaining the world number one ranking with victory over Ben Shelton in the Paris Masters quarter-finals.

Carlos Alcaraz's shock early loss to Cameron Norrie means Sinner can overtake him by winning the tournament, and the Italian is a clear favourite despite not being at his freshest physically.

Sinner again looked stiff early in the match against Shelton, but he has now beaten the American seven times in a row and he was rarely troubled in a 6-3 6-3 victory.

"I'm very happy," said Sinner to Sky Sports. "It was a very, very tough match.

"You know this before the match against Ben, at times you don't have a lot of control because of his incredible serving, but today I felt like I was returning very well. Also from the back of the court I played very solid and also very aggressive."

Sinner had one minor wobble in the middle of the second set when he dropped serve and gestured animatedly towards his team, but he quickly reestablished his advantage and wrapped up victory after only 69 minutes.

He said of the prospect of overhauling Alcaraz: "At the moment I'm not thinking about the ranking. It's a consequence of how I'm playing.

open image in gallery Sinner recorded a straight-sets win over Shelton ( Getty Images )

"We go day by day. Every day you have very difficult challenges coming up. Making semis here in Paris means a lot. It has been a very long season with some great, great results and I never take these results for granted."

This is Sinner's first time in the semi-finals in the French capital, while it will be a first appearance in the last four at Masters level for Alexander Bublik.

The 13th seed was emotional after securing a 6-7 (5) 6-4 7-5 victory over Alex De Minaur and he will next face Felix Auger-Aliassime, who ended the run of Shanghai Masters champion Valentin Vacherot with a 6-2 6-2 win.

Sinner's last four opponent will be defending champion Alexander Zverev, who saved two match points in a gritty 2-6 6-3 7-6 (5) win against Daniil Medvedev, ending a five-match losing streak against the Russian.