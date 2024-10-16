Serena Williams has cyst ‘the size of a small grapefruit’ removed from her neck

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Serena Williams has revealed she recently had a branchial cyst on her neck “the size of a small grapefruit” removed.

The 23-time grand-slam champion, who last played competitively at the 2022 US Open, posted a video on her TikTok channel on Wednesday which briefly showed the procedure.

Williams confirmed all tests on the cyst came back negative, but she was advised to get it removed and is on the mend.

“Back in May I found a lump showing on my neck. I immediately went to the doc, got a MRI and was told I have a branchial cyst. Have you ever heard of that? They said I don’t need to get it removed if I don’t want. So I did not get it but it kept growing,” Williams wrote.

“I decided to get more tests and three tests and one biopsy later everything is still negative but doctors advised I get it removed asap because it was the size of a small grapefruit and it could get infected or worse leak.

“So this is me removing it. I am feeling so grateful, and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all I’m healthy. I still made it to American doll with (daughter) Olympia as promised. And yes all is OK.”