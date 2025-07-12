Wimbledon’s remarkable run of first-time champions continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iga Swiatek’s 6-0 6-0 defeat of Amanda Anisimova made her the eighth different women’s singles champion at Wimbledon since Serena Williams claimed her second consecutive victory and seventh in total in 2016.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the previous seven champions.

2017 – Garbine Muguruza

Spaniard Muguruza avenged her 2015 final defeat by Serena Williams and won her second grand slam title with a straight-sets win over 37-year-old five-time champion Venus Williams.

Muguruza, 23, saved two set points in the first set and won the last nine games in a 7-5 6-0 victory under the Centre Court roof.

2018 – Angelique Kerber

German 11th seed Kerber spoiled Serena Williams’ comeback as a new mother with a 6-3 6-3 success.

Williams had been the favourite despite competing in only her fourth tournament since giving birth to her daughter Olympia the previous September but Kerber, 30, added Wimbledon to her 2016 Australian Open and US Open crowns.

2019 – Simona Halep

Williams reached the final again, her 11th appearance, but this time ran into 2018 French Open champion Halep.

The Romanian, 27, won 6-2 6-2 in only 56 minutes in front of a stunned Centre Court crowd and afterwards admitted it was her “best match”.

2021 – Ashleigh Barty

With no Championships held in 2020 due to Covid, Australia’s Barty took the next title by edging out Karolina Pliskova 6–3 6–7 (4) 6–3.

Barty never played at Wimbledon again, announcing her retirement from the sport the following March, as world number one, aged 25.

2022 – Elena Rybakina

Wimbledon had banned Russians from the Championships due to the Ukraine invasion but Moscow-born 17th seed Rybakina claimed the title under the flag of Kazakhstan.

The 23-year-old hit back from dropping the first set to beat third seed Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2, becoming the youngest winner since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

2023 – Marketa Vondrousova

Jabeur reached the final again but the popular Tunisian was left heartbroken after 24-year-old Vondrousova became the first unseeded player to win the women’s title.

The Czech won 6-4 6-4 to leave sixth seed Jabeur, 28, in tears after her third defeat in a grand slam final.

2024 – Barbora Krejcikova

Another surprise Czech champion, 31st seed Krejcikova won a gripping final against Italian Jasmine Paolini 6–2 2–6 6–4.

An emotional victory meant Krejcikova, 28, emulated her late friend and coach Jana Novotna, who won the title in 1998.