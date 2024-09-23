Rafael Nadal named in Spain’s Davis Cup team along with Carlos Alcaraz

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Rafael Nadal could feature for Spain in the Davis Cup finals in Malaga after he was named in their preliminary team along with Carlos Alcaraz.

The 22-time grand slam champion and winner of four Davis Cup titles with Spain had pulled out of last weekend’s Laver Cup event in Berlin.

But the 38-year-old, who is set to defy injuries and continue his playing career as long as he enjoys competing, was included in the five-player squad for November’s finals.

Nadal and Alcaraz will team up for the second time this season after playing doubles at the Paris Olympics, where they reached the quarter-finals.

Spain have also named veterans Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta and Marcel Granollers and they will play Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Defending champions Italy, led by Australian Open and US Open champion Jannik Sinner, will take on Argentina in the top half of the draw.

The USA, who include three top-20 players in Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton, face Australia and will play the winner of Italy and Argentina.

Spain or Netherlands will take on Germany or Canada in the other semi-final of the Final 8 event, with all ties to be played in Malaga.

The quarter-finals begin on Tuesday 19 November with the Davis Cup final to be played on Sunday 24 November.