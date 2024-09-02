Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Andy Murray calls tennis scheduling “a total mess” after late US Open finishes

Aryna Sabalenka’s third-round match with Ekaterina Alexandrova became the latest ever women’s match to start when it got under way well after midnight

Jonathan Veal
Monday 02 September 2024 15:01
Andy Murray has questioned the late-night scheduling at the US Open (John Walton/PA)
Andy Murray has questioned the late-night scheduling at the US Open (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Andy Murray has called the scheduling of the US Open a “total mess” after the latest ever finish of a women’s match on Sunday night.

Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng won her gold-medal rematch with Donna Vekic in a war of attrition, finally getting the job done at 2.16am.

It came 48 hours after Aryna Sabalenka’s third-round match with Ekaterina Alexandrova became the latest ever women’s match to start when it got under way well after midnight.

Murray knows a thing or two about being kept out on court until the early hours, with his second-round Australian Open match against Thanasi Kokkinakis famously ending at 4.05am.

The three-time grand slam champion, who is enjoying the early days of his retirement, posted on X: “The tennis scheduling situation is a total mess. It looks so amateurish having matches going on at 2,3 4am. Sort it out.”

Zheng did not seem to perturbed about her late night at the time, saying: “It’s always nice to play in the night session because I’m used to it.

“It’s the first time I’ve played here in New York at two in the morning. It’s unbelievable. Thanks to the fans that aren’t sleeping tonight, supporting me here.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in