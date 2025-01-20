Novak Djokovic explains why he boycotted Australian Open post-match interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic insists he boycotted a post-match interview at the Australian Open after claiming a journalist for an official broadcaster made “offensive” remarks towards him.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion, who maintains he is happy to receive a fine over his stance, also claimed Channel 9 broadcaster Tony Jones made a “mockery” of Serbian fans at Melbourne Park.

A video on social media shows Jones presenting for Channel 9 in front of Djokovic fans before remarking: "Novak, he's overrated, Novak's a has-been, Novak kick him out.”

And after dispatching Jiri Lehecka 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in the fourth round, Djokovic was greeted by four-time Grand Slam champion Jim Courier to obtain his thoughts on the match and a quarter-final against Carlos Alcaraz, who he met in the final of the Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics last year.

But Djokovic opted against a conversation and instead made a simple statement before being booed by some fans: “Thank you for being here tonight, I appreciate your presence and support and I'll see you in the next round.”

And now the 37-year-old, who did stop to sign autographs for supporters in Rod Laver Arena before exiting, has elaborated on his reasons: “I would like to just clarify the reason why the interview was not conducted on the court, the post-match interview, like it's a common, usual practice.

“Couple days ago the famous sports journalist who works for official broadcaster, Channel 9 here in Australia, made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments towards me.

“And since then, he chose not to issue any public apology. Neither did Channel 9. So since they're official broadcasters, I chose not to give interviews for Channel 9. I have nothing against Jim Courier or neither the Australian public.

“It was a very awkward situation for me to face on the court today. It's unfortunate I chose to say something to the crowd, but obviously wasn't the time and space or situation for me to explain what I'm doing right now.

“I leave it to Channel 9 to handle this the way they think they see fit.

“I told [Craig Tiley], if you guys want to fine me for not giving an on-court interview, that's OK. I'll accept that 'cause I feel like this is something that needs to be done. That's all there is to it.”

Djokovic was then pushed over whether this would be an ongoing stance, to which he replied: “Yes, exactly.”

It will be an eighth meeting overall and fourth at a grand slam between Djokovic and Alcaraz in the next round, with the Serbian having triumphed in the semi-finals at the French Open in 2023, while Alcaraz has won the last two Wimbledon finals.

Their last meeting came at Roland Garros in the Olympic final last summer, when Djokovic claimed an emotional first gold medal.

His fall in ranking to seventh means this is the earliest stage at a slam they will have done battle, and there is a huge amount on the line for both men.

Djokovic is bidding to win a record-breaking 25th slam title while Alcaraz can become the youngest man ever to complete the career Grand Slam.