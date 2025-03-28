Novak Djokovic continues bid for 100th career title by reaching Miami Open semi-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic reached the semi-finals of the Miami Open with a hard-fought 6-3 7-6 (4) win in his delayed last-eight clash with Sebastian Korda.

The 24-time grand slam champion trailed 5-2 in the second set before hitting back to secure victory in a tie-break.

The 37-year-old, bidding for a record seventh men's singles title in the event but a first since 2016, will now play Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the final.

"I am very relieved I won in straight sets," Djokovic told Sky Sports.

"I was quite nervous to be honest because you never know what comes from Korda. He's so aggressive, so talented and can play any shot. I was on the back foot and it was a tense match."

The encounter had been due to be played on Wednesday but was moved to Thursday's programme because of delays in the running order.

Djokovic said: "It disrupts your body rhythm a little bit but I'm glad to come through."

Czech teenager Jakub Mensik continued his run with a 7-6 6-1 win over Arthur Fils.

He will now face third-seed Taylor Fritz, after his gruelling 7-5 6-7 (9) 7-5 Thursday night win over Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka powered into the final of the women's tournament with a comfortable 6-2 6-2 defeat of sixth seed Jasmine Paolini.

open image in gallery Sabalenka will face Jessica Pegula in a rematch of the US Open final ( Getty Images )

Sabalenka never trailed and broke Paolini four times as she eased through in 71 minutes.

She will face Jessica Pegula in the final after the American ended the dream run of wildcard Alexandra Eala 7-6 (3) 5-7 6-3.

PA