Novak Djokovic withdraws from Italian Open on back of three-match losing run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic has reacted to his run of poor form by pulling out of the Italian Open in Rome next week.

The 24-time grand slam champion is on a three-match losing streak, having crashed out of the Madrid Open following defeat by Matteo Arnaldi.

Tournament organisers announced on social media that Djokovic would not be playing in the Italian capital, with the Serbian writing on Instagram: “Rome I will miss you. I hope we meet next year.”

After defeat by Arnaldi, 37-year-old Djokovic said he had to adapt to a “new reality”, adding: “Trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament – it’s a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis.”

The Italian Open, which begins on May 7, is the last big ATP Tour event before the French Open, and is a tournament Djokovic has won six times.

But he faces arriving at Roland Garros without having won a match on clay since his emotional victory over Carlos Alcaraz last summer in the Olympic final.

Djokovic has played a fuller schedule than last season, when his bid for a record-breaking 25th slam title fell short, but it has not helped him find any consistent form, with the world number five losing his opening match in four of his last five tournaments.

“Grand slams is where I really want to play the best tennis,” he said. “I’m not sure if I’ll be able to do that in Roland Garros but I’ll do my best.

“I’m not going into Roland Garros as one of the main favourites. Maybe that can help, I don’t know, we’ll see.”