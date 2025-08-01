Novak Djokovic lands co-owning stake in French football team
The investment is led by Brazilian group OutField, an international consortium co-founded by Pedro Olivera
Tennis icon Novak Djokovic has become a part-owner of French Ligue 2 side Le Mans FC, the newly promoted club announced on Friday. He joins a high-profile list of investors that includes former Formula 1 stars Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen.
The significant investment is spearheaded by the Brazilian consortium OutField, co-founded by Pedro Olivera, and also features Georgios Frangulis, CEO of global health-food brand OakBerry. Le Mans FC highlighted the value each new owner brings, stating that Djokovic, "the most successful player in history, whose mental strength and unique approach will bring considerable added value." The club added that Massa, with 15 seasons in F1, and Magnussen, with 10, "will help create a bridge between football and motorsport – a distinctive strength of the Le Mans brand."
Le Mans FC is set to kick off their Ligue 2 campaign on 9 August with an away fixture against Guingamp.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments